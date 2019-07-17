PEORIA - OSF Health Care and Little Company of Mary Hospital and Health Care Centers have entered into a period of exclusive negotiations, anticipating a full merger. The two organizations will spend the next several months finalizing agreements and seeking the necessary regulatory and canonical approvals.

“Partnership development, particularly with other mission-driven organizations, is a key component of how we are successfully responding to the call to share our Ministry,” said Bob Sehring, CEO, OSF HealthCare. “We have long admired the strong Catholic heritage and commitment to the gift of life demonstrated by Little Company of Mary, and believe that together, we can create better health and deliver value for our communities.” “As health care continues to evolve, we have the responsibility to ensure that we are planning for the future – both in terms of technology and innovation as well as preserving Catholic health care,” said John Hanlon, MD, MMM, President and CEO, Little Company of Mary Hospital and Health Care Centers.

“OSF HealthCare is a leader in transforming health care, and we believe our firm foundation of faith and a collective sense of purpose and mission will allow for sustained quality, coordinated care, and innovation. ”In addition to adding advanced technologies and innovative capabilities, the agreement would allow OSF HealthCare and Little Company of Mary to share services, develop and expand academic partnerships, and create strategies to meet the unique needs of various populations. The merger is expected to take place in early 2020."

