ALTON – From doughnuts to movie themes or just a fun round on the links, Riverbend residents and businesses can support OSF HealthCare Moeller Cancer Center this month by taking part in the OSF Foundation’s annual golf outing.

This year’s tournament will be on Friday, September 23, at Spencer T. Olin Community Golf Course in Alton. Lunch and registration begins at 10:30 a.m. followed by a 12 p.m. shotgun start. The event will conclude with a steak and chicken dinner and the announcement of winning golfers.

Golfers looking to spice up their round can also sample snacks and have some Caddyshack and Jimmy Buffett-themed fun. On the Duke Bakery hole, the player who lands their ball closest to the pin gets a year’s supply of doughnut holes from the bakery.

Article continues after sponsor message



Proceeds from this year’s golf outing will support programs and services at Moeller Cancer Center on the campus of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. The tournament’s title sponsor is Moeller Investment Group, led by President Mike Moeller. His support made the cancer center a reality and has allowed the facility to continue to provide high quality care.

“OSF Moeller Cancer Center is the area’s only cancer center that is fully accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer and focuses on providing high quality, multidisciplinary, patient-centered care,” said OSF Saint Anthony’s President Jerry Rumph. “Our oncology team is led by experienced and compassionate specialists who pour themselves into our growing cancer program.”

Riverbend residents and business who want to golf, sponsor or otherwise support this year’s event can get more information on the OSF Foundation website.

AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, CMS 4-Star Rating, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

More like this: