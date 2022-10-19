ALTON – As part of its continuing recognition of breast cancer awareness month, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, Illinois, has two public events this week to educate women about the disease. On October 20 from 4-8 p.m., the OSF Saint Anthony’s mammography team enjoyed a “girls night out” event. Attendees can get a screening mammogram and enjoy food, drinks, vendors and prizes.

On October 31 from 12-1 p.m., the hospital will host a “lunch and learn” with guest speaker Manpreet Sandhu, MD, oncologist at OSF Moeller Cancer Center on the OSF Saint Anthony’s campus. Dr. Sandhu will share insights on breast cancer treatment and more. Attendees will receive a box lunch. People interested in attending these events should RSVP by calling (618)-474-6791. To attend the “lunch and learn,” please RSVP by October 28.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s vitally important that women know how to catch breast cancer early through self-checks and mammograms,” said Heather Chambers, breast health navigator at OSF Saint Anthony’s. “These events will allow women in the Riverbend to learn in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Mission Partners (employees) at OSF Saint Anthony’s have been marking breast cancer awareness month all throughout October with activities such as a pumpkin decorating contest and breast cancer t-shirt sales. The hospital has also displayed pink lights throughout the month.

Learn more about breast cancer care at OSF Moeller Cancer center by reading this story on the OSF Newsroom.

More like this: