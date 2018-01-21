SALEM – Edwardsville and Centralia met for the sixth straight year in the final of the Salem Invitational tournament Saturday night.

The Orphans came out on top for just the second time in their six meetings, getting 21 points from Jordan Maines to defeat the Tigers 76-53; EHS fell to 12-6 on the year, while the Orphans improved to 14-3.

Caleb Strohmeier scored 24 points for the Tigers and Jack Marinko scored 22; Bryan Meskil had 19 points for Centralia and Matthew Patrick and Javon Williams each had 14 points for the Orphans.

Strohmeier and Marinko were both named to the All-Tournament Team; Saturday's game was Edwardsville's eighth straight appearance in the championship game and 20th appearance in the final since 1986.