JERSEYVILLE - Gregory "Sammy" McCarry, the man who opened the business that generations have visited for ice cream and yogurt delights - McCarry's Dairyland - has died.

This was the announcement on McCarry's Dairyland Facebook page from his family: "It is with great sadness that we have to share the passing of our father Gregory “Sammy” McCarry. Following his dream, our parents opened Dairyland 43 years ago.

"Although he retired in 2014, he was always there to lend a hand or give us some advice. He was truly one-of-a-kind and will be missed horribly. We are so blessed to live in a community that truly supported his dream and made it a reality."

Jerseyville Mayor Bill Russell said he had known "Sammy" for a long time and he grew up in the community with him.

"He worked first in the grocery business, but then created Dairyland," the mayor said. "We live around the corner from Dairyland and there are always long lines and it is very popular."

Heather Brown made this memorable comment on McCarry's Facebook page: "I may live 650 miles away, but Dairyland will always be the best. I remember your dad at the smaller shop and how excited we were to go to town and get a sprinkle cone! God bless your family right now and thank you for the wonderful memories."

Patti Nord said Greg hired her in 1982 and the experience had a lasting impact on her life.

"I worked for five summers at Dairyland in the old location on 109," she said. "So many great memories."