BETHALTO - A suspect - Robert T. Yates - was charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with a felony count of burglary at the Bethalto Walgreens. Yates, 29, is of Springfield, IL.

Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said the charge stems from a call of suspicious subjects at the Bethalto Walgreens, that came in at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Employees reported that Yates along with a second unknown male had unlawfully entered a secured area of the store, which leads to where they maintain their high-end liquor. Shortly after officers entered the store, the unknown male exited the restricted area with numerous bottles of liquor in his hands and began fleeing from officers, the chief said.

"While fleeing the B/M recklessly ran past shoppers, one of which had a 1-year-old child in their shopping cart," Chief Dixon said. "As he ran past the cart one of the bottles, he was carrying struck the child in the face and head. The child was examined at the scene and later seen by a physician and at this point fortunately appears to only have minor injuries. Officers chased this fleeing subject through the parking lot to a vehicle, which he entered and recklessly fled the area in. Officers located Yates shortly thereafter near Burger King and took him into custody."

The chief continued: "Yates is in the custody of the Madison County Jail, in lieu of a $50,000 bond which was set by The Honorable Judge Janet Heflin.

"As far as the second subject is concerned, I want you to know that my officers will diligently do all they can to identify, charge and apprehend you. You can keep watch on our Facebook Page, and I'll make sure to let you know when we get the warrant for your arrest.

"Sadly, this type of behavior may be ignored in some cities across this country, but law enforcement in Madison County, as well as State's Attorney Tom Haine's Office, will not stand for it. If you come to Madison County thinking you are going to endanger our citizens, or victimize our businesses and get away with it you are sadly mistaken.

It is important to remember that criminal charges are based upon probable cause only and are not proof of guilt. This defendant and all others are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."