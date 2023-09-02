GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is expanding its annual wellness fair to include resources available to the campus and community at large, both health related and non-health related.

“We’re looking for organizations and community resources to host informational tables and interactive exhibits that highlight the various resources available to our district residents, from food pantries to mental health resources and beyond,” said L&C Counselor Terri Austin.

This year’s Rock n’ Roll-themed Resource and Wellness Fair is set to take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 4, in The Commons.

L&C Counseling and the campus Wellness Committee are already planning free food and activities, as well as mental health screenings, therapy dogs, suicide awareness information, and will also highlight student services at Lewis and Clark, from tutoring to career services.

This event will be free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Austin at (618) 468-4125 or taaustin@lc.edu. To reserve a table, contact Christine Strotheide at cstrothe@lc.edu.

