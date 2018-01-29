EDWARDSVILLE - The group 2Cellos is a Croatian cellist duo, consisting of classically trained Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser, has garnered international fame after being signed to Sony Masterworks since 2011.

Edwardsville High School orchestra director/violinist/violist Victoria Voumard will perform Monday night with 2Cellos with an orchestra at the sold-out show at Fox Theatre in St. Louis.

Article continues after sponsor message

EHS Principal Dennis Cramsey said he was quite proud that Voumard would be performing with the famed duo. Voumard said being selected to play in an orchestra with the pair is “quite an honor.”

“A small back up orchestra has been hired from the St. Louis area,” she said. “I am glad to be a part of it. I am such a big fan. I have been a fan since I saw them in concert five years ago.”

The duo rose to fame after their cover of "Smooth Criminal" became a hit on YouTube, receiving over three million views in the first two weeks. The creation of the music video was prompted by the cellists' financial difficulties, despite their musical success in the UK. The duo met in Pula, where one of Hauser's friends, a director, proposed that they try the pop music market by creating a video to "Smooth Criminal." The video, originally posted in January 2011 features Sulic and Hauser facing off alone in a large white room, playing pop singer Michael Jackson's tune.

Hauser was born in Croatia, and Sulic in Slovenia. Both classically trained musicians, the two met at a master class in Croatia while still in their teens. Sulic, the younger of the two by a year, attended the Academy of Music in Zagreb, and then studied in Vienna. Sulic later entered London's Royal Academy of Music. Hauser attended the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, after completing his studies at Trinity Laban in London.

More like this: