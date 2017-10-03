SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. today announced the release of the Illinois Naloxone Standing Order (Standing Order). This Standing Order makes a drug that is able to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose more readily available to first responders and the community.

“We are seeing an alarming increase in the number of people in Illinois dying due to opioid overdoses,” said Director Shah. “By making it easier to obtain, distribute, and administer the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone, commonly called Narcan, we can help save the lives of some of the 1,900 estimated annual opioid overdose deaths.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

In September 2015, Illinois enacted Public Act 99-0480 (Act), expanding access to naloxone, which can be used to reverse opioid overdoses, including those caused by heroin, fentanyl, and certain prescription pain medications. The law authorizes trained pharmacists and first responders to dispense naloxone. However, a prescription is needed to dispense naloxone. The Standing Order acts as that prescription and authorizes pharmacies, pharmacists, and opioid overdose education and naloxone distribution (OEND) programs to obtain and/or distribute naloxone. Non-pharmacy OEND programs may include law enforcement agencies, drug treatment programs, local health departments, hospitals or urgent care facilities, or other community-based organizations.

The Naloxone Standardized Procedure outlines how entities may become authorized to obtain, dispense, and administer naloxone. It also includes the educational requirements for obtaining a Standing Order, and for administering naloxone.

The Standing Order fulfills one of the duties assigned to IDPH under Governor Bruce Rauner’s Executive Order 2017-05. For more information about the Standing Order and the recently released State of Illinois Opioid Action Plan, log ontohttp://dph.illinois.gov/naloxone.

More like this:

Free Virtual NARCAN Training Available for Riverbend Residents
Jul 15, 2025
Pritzker Administration Announces Illinois Overdose Deaths Declined 8% in 2023
Mar 6, 2025
Opinion: Fairness at the Pharmacy Counter: Help Is on the Way for Illinois Families and Seniors
Aug 3, 2025
DEA Recognizes National Fentanyl Awareness Day on April 29
Apr 28, 2025
Greene County Launches Recovery Corps Program With Excellent Results
Jun 21, 2025

 