Attendance at Meetings

In an effort to represent you thus far I’ve made scheduled committee and county board meetings.

Transportation Committee

On 1/10/17 I voted for matching fund projects designed to upgrade transportation corridors including; Keebler Road and 162 Intersection Improvement in Marysville, Sugar Loaf Road Improvement Collinsville, Center Grove Turn Lanes and Troy Road Traffic Signal Interconnect City of Edwardsville, Maryville Road Improvements, Granite City. Afterwards I toured the proposed Staunton and Lebanon Road Improvements with Mark Gvillo, PE, and County Engineer. I think looking directly at transportation projects and discussing funding sources for them provides greater understanding of our county transportation needs.

Real Estate Tax Cycle Committee

I chaired the Real Estate Tax Cycle Committee on Tuesday January 10. According to County Assessor Joe Dauderman and County Clerk Ms. Debbie Ming Mendoza all aspects of the real estate cycle are running in a timely fashion. All district levies have been handed in for review. Deeds of Conveyance are processed smoothly. Automated Tax Sale Auction Treasurer Chris Slusser announced the Treasurer’s Automated Tax Sale will take place Tuesday, February 21 at 10 a.m.

Planning Committee and Real Estate Tax Cycle- FEMA FLOOD PLAIN MAPPING ISSUES

I met with Ms. Lisa Peck Assistant Highland City Manager on January 10, 2017. We reviewed the ‘old flood maps’ and compared them to the ‘new proposed FEMA Maps’. There were 135 Highland parcels on the old map and 360 on the new map. Some areas impacted by the new maps include; 2nd and 3rd streets behind Woodcrest, Tri Ford, Steve Schmitt, First Collinsville Bank, First Mid Bank, Walgreens, CVS, area by APEX, Aviston Lumber, and St Joseph’s Critical Care. The new map would generate income for FEMA Flood Insurance Program while depreciating Highland Real Estate.

So what may be wrong with this? Independent Agricultural and Environmental Consultants LLC PO Box 95 Edwardsville Illinois warn citizens. 1. Areas that were never in a designated flood zone will be placed in a designated flood zone. 2. Areas that were never in a special flood hazard area will be put in special flood hazard areas. 3. Since FEMA usually does not have detailed topographical mapping to use in preparing flood maps, the flood boundaries are interpolated, that can result in inaccuracies drawing boundaries on the map. If you are a resident of Highland with flood map issues, you might wish to contact Lisa Peck at 618-654-3592.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman County Board District Three

