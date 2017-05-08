(Editor's Note: Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com and are the opinion of the letter writer. If you have a letter to the editor you would like to see posted to our sites, send them to danbrannan@riverbender.com or news@riverbender.com)

The purpose of this letter is to report on my efforts as the County Board District Three Representative.

Grants

Recent grant awards for District Three included; $13,300 for rip rap to prevent erosion and protect the environment at Silver Lake by Highland, $15,000 for material to correct drainage problems on Rockwell Road in New Douglas, $5057 for New Douglas garden/community center grant, and $15,000 for water drainage issues in Hamel.

Judiciary Committee met May 3. I support a bipartisan cost effective replacement to the jail sally - port which reflects poor design and poses a potential safety threat to staff.

County Appointments

The week of May 1 I spoke with a number of candidates proposed for various local boards and discussed each with the County Board Chairman.

New Douglas Issues

On April 30 I discussed the New Douglas Garden Grant with Peggy Dunn and set a meeting in New Douglas for Saturday. May 6. On Monday, May 1 I met with the New Douglas Road Commissioner and toured township road drainage problems

On May 1, I held a telephonic conference with Ms. Barbie Basset and Mr. Matt Brandemeier Director of Planning and Development reference a Memorandum of Understanding between the county and the New Douglas Board. On May 2, I visited the County Transportation Department Director Mark Gvillo reference Rockwell Road and Fifth Street drainage issues.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hamel Issues

In April I met with Donnie Grimm and viewed the erosion problems along the MCT corridor.

On May 1 I met with Mayor Larry Bloemker. We discussed ambulance service, the Fire Department appointment, and the drainage and erosion issues by the MCT bike trail on 157 just north of the sewage treatment facility.

On May 5, I met with Dennis Heman, Richard Gussewelle, and Don Langendorf of the Hamel Fire protection District. We discussed Hamel ambulance services and proposed coverage of Alahambra and how I might best assist HFPD in the future.

Worden Issues

On May 3, I attended the Worden Fire Department meeting. Many thanks to Chief Dean Heidke and the department for their warm welcome. I look forward to working with them. WFPD maintains its firehouse and equipment in excellent shape in a cost effective manner, keeps impeccable meeting minutes, and provides transparent treasury books.

Carpenter Issues

On May 1, I spoke with Planning and Development Assistant Director Mr. Doucleff reference progress on several properties which had been recently cited for code violations and reported back to interested Carpenter citizens.

Respectfully Submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.