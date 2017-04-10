(Editor's Note: Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com and are the opinion of the letter writer. If you have a letter to the editor you would like to see posted to our sites, send them to danbrannan@riverbender.com or news@riverbender.com)

Introduction: The purpose of this letter is to provide a report to the people on my efforts as Madison County Board District Three representative. I hope this report aids with transparency. As you pay me a salary I think you have a right to know what I’m doing. – Philip W. Chapman

New Douglas Issues: I met with Town Board member Barbie Basset and town Clerk Lisa Michnheimer on Monday April 3 who provided me a tout of New Douglas. I saw drainage problems on 5th Street and on Main Street (Rockwell Road). After wards I arranged a meeting with Planning and Development Department Head Matt Brandemeyer on Tuesday, April 4. Mr. Mark Gvillo, Department Head of the Transportation, joined us telephonically. Afterwards, in conjunction with Ms. Basset and Ms. Michnheimer, Mr. Brandemeyer arranged for a $15,000 grant which passed the Planning and Development Committee on April 6. In addition, Mr. Gvillo toured the Rockwell site the afternoon of April 4 and will provide us and Chairman Kurt Prenzler suggestions as to Transportation might help. I also arranged a tour and meeting with Ms. Kristen Poshard, Department head of Community Development of New Douglas areas of concern for Thursday, April 14.

Highland Issues: I seek ways to find funds for the Highland Senior Citizen Center through the county.

Article continues after sponsor message

Visit to Hamel and Worden Joint Fire Training: Many thanks to Chief Heideke of Worden on and Chief Johnson and Assistant Chief Bloemker of Hamel for their invitation to attend joint fire training on Saturday April 2. I learned much. I appreciate the professionalism and dedication of the leadership and crews who keep their citizens safe and who made me feel so welcome. I look forward to working with them to keep our community prepared to face disasters. They have briefed me on how I might assist them in making county resources available.

MIC (Model Innovative County): On April 6 and 7th I attended the Model Innovative County Meeting at Lewis and Clark College presented by Ms. Kristen Poshard, Head of Community Development and County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler. Presenters provided information on how to attract jobs to Madison County and to a business friendly community. I think the presentations will assist me in my decision making on the Planning and Development Committee, Transportation, and Tax Cycle Committees. In addition, the training may serve to assist me in bringing jobs to Madison County and to District Three.

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.