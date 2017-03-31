(Editor's Note: Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com and are the opinion of the letter writer. If you have a letter to the editor you would like to see posted to our sites, send them to danbrannan@riverbender.com or news@riverbender.com)

The first week in April begins the cycle of Committee Meetings leading to the County Board meeting on Wednesdays the third week of the month.

Upcoming Tax Bills- A number of District Three constituents lamented recent new multipliers. I provide the list of new multipliers for District 3- Saline 1.000, Leef 1.0117, New Douglas 1.0117, Hamel 1.0547, Omphghent 1.0330, and Edwardsville 1.0576. If you desire to lower your tax bill you have some options. (1) Visit the local township assessor. Determine if your square footage is correct. You might also chose to research; (a) three properties similar to yours to in square footage and compare tax bills or, (b) get an appraisal for your property and compare it to properties of similar square footage. Request a change at the local level. (2) Should you decide the local appraiser decision isn’t right you may submit a Residential Appeal Form PTA1A (rev 02/12) to the State of Illinois – Property Appeal Board Room 402 Stratton Building 401 South Spring Street, Springfield, Il 62706 Tel 217-762-6076. Forms are available through the County Assessor’s Office. Good luck!

Building Permit Fee Review- Matt Brandemeier Director Planning and Development reviewed the Building Permit Fees in Madison County. I provide information for District 3 below.

Jurisdiction Building Permit Fee Water Sewer Fee School Impact Cost New Home Start

MADCO $665.00 $ 1,500 to $4000 Zero $2,165-$4665

Highland $1,265.41 $ 3,525 Zero $4,790.41

Edwardsville $315 $ 8,850 $3000 $12,165.00

Upcoming Visit to New Douglas

Many thanks to Barbie Bassett for briefing me about important issues in New Douglas. I look forward to visiting with town leaders in April and touring areas of concern.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three

