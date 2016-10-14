EDWARDSVILLE - The November 8th referendum for Edwardsville School District 7 has the opportunity to shape the future of students for years to come. The passing of Proposition E would bring the first increase to the educational fund since 1977.



Over the past decade, the state of Illinois has failed to provide the District with the monies constitutionally promised. This has resulted in a nearly $8 million dollar shortfall annually since 2008. This decline coupled with a dip in EAV from property taxes has landed District 7 on the state’s financial watch list. Due to its placement on the financial watch list, District 7 is at risk of having the state take over financial control of the District as early as June 2019.



The school district is committed to continuing its tradition of excellence in education. The Committee for Excellence in Education has formed from a group of concerned citizens to focus on the passing of Proposition E. This grassroots group is working to inform the community of the needs within District 7.



Proposition E proposes a solution that will provide the District with the income to cover its shortfall and to update textbooks, technology, security, and curricula. The passing of Proposition E will also keep the District off the state’s financial watch list, and keep 100% of the monies in the District.



The proposed referendum increases the local school tax rate from $4.22 to $4.77. This increase will only move EdwardsvilleDistrict 7 to the second lowest school tax rate in Madison County.



The impact to a tax payer is approximately $27 a month for a $200,000 home.



If Proposition E passes it will allow District 7 to maintain its tradition of excellence and maintain the property values of the community. More information is available at www.voteyesprope.com



Katie Robberson

