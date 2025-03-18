GODFREY - In the race for mayor of Godfrey - we have a clear choice of candidates - and the best choice is Mayor Mike McCormick.

Mayor McCormick is the only candidate in this race who opposed the pay raise for mayor. In fact, one of his opponents signed Mayor McCormick’s petition, then voted for the pay raise and once it passed the Village Board, and took out his own petition to run for Mayor.

Mayor McCormick is a full-time mayor. Walk into the Village Hall and you are likely to see the Mayor sitting right out in front ready to help.

Mayor McCormick has a record of accomplishments in Godfrey that is as impressive as it is long. Some of the highlights are the great park system, the improvement of the roads, the addition of great local businesses, and his creative approach to the pandemic which kept local businesses open while benefitting families.

And to his credit - all this has been done while keeping Godfrey’s municipal tax rate the lowest in the country with no municipal debt.

There is clearly only one choice for Mayor for the Village of Godfrey. That choice is Mayor Mike McCormick.

Sincerely,

Mike Walters

Former Madison County Chairman Pro-Tem and Former Village of Godfrey Board Member

