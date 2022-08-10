EDWARDSVILLE - Major Jeff Connor, current Deputy Sheriff and future Madison County Sheriff, given that he is running unopposed in the upcoming General Election, issued a ringing endorsement today of Tim Berkley for Madison County Circuit Judge.

Berkley is running to fill the vacancy created by the announced upcoming retirement of Chief Circuit Judge Bill Mudge. Berkley, a lifelong Madison County resident and Roxana High School graduate, works for the State Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutor’s Office.

Over his 30-year legal career, Berkley has experience at all levels of the legal system, working as a prosecutor, public defender, a private attorney, and for the Appellate Courts. Berkley previously held an elected position on the Roxana Board of Education, serving as the board’s vice-president.

Berkley is also a patriot life member of the National Rifle Association, a life member of the Illinois State Rifle Association, and a member of the Edwardsville Gun Club.

“I fully endorse and support Tim Berkley for Circuit Judge in Madison County,” Major Connor stated. “I first met Tim when he worked as a prosecutor in Madison County more than 30 years ago. I have always known Tim to be knowledgeable, disciplined, and hard-working. As a former prosecutor and public defender, Tim has extensive courtroom experience and a thorough understanding of the criminal justice system and the challenges that police face in Illinois.

"I have no doubt that Tim will continue to faithfully serve the citizens of Madison County once elected to the bench. Tim is a conservative defender of our Constitution and the citizens of Madison County deserve impartial representation on the bench. I know that Tim has the experience, integrity, and conservative values to successfully carry out the duties and responsibilities of Circuit Judge. I ask for your support and encourage you to vote for Tim Berkley on November 8th.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Tim Berkley responded: “I am extremely honored to have the endorsement of Major Jeff Connor, our next Madison County Sheriff. He was there for me at the start of my campaign and helped me tremendously. I gathered my first hundred petition signatures at his Saint Patrick's Day event. I feel fortunate to have his continued support and guidance throughout my campaign for circuit judge.”

Berkley and his wife of 37 years, Sherry, are Roxana graduates and reside in Wood River. They have two sons and daughter-in-laws and are proud grandparents of two granddaughters.

Connor encourages residents to follow Tim Berkley’s campaign on its Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/timberkleyforcircuitjudge h

Tim Berkley’s campaign website is https://timberkleyforcircuitjudge.com/

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: