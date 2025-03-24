Letter To The Editor:

Dear Residents of Godfrey,

I am writing to express my strong endorsement of Mayor Michael McCormick as he seeks re-election. Over the years, Mayor McCormick has demonstrated exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the Village of Godfrey.

His collaborative approach with law enforcement has been instrumental in reducing crime rates and enhancing the quality of life in Godfrey. Mayor McCormick's dedication to public safety, economic development, and community engagement is truly commendable.

I have full confidence that under his continued leadership, Godfrey will thrive as a safe and prosperous community. I urge you to support Mayor Michael McCormick in the upcoming election.

Sincerely,

Madison County Sheriff

Jeff C. Connor

