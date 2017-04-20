(Editor's Note: Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com and are the opinion of the letter writer. If you have a letter to the editor you would like to see posted to our sites, send them to danbrannan@riverbender.com or news@riverbender.com)

Voters of Illinois, there is an important vote that will take place soon in the Illinois State House, bill HJR32. This bill calls for an Article V convention to limit power of the federal government, control spending, and set term limits. Commonly it is called Convention of States which is a non-partisan organization working to bring the 50 state legislatures to impose reforms on Washington D.C . The way to make these reforms take place is called Article V Convention of the States.

Article V is in the United States Constitution that explains how to pass amendments. Most people know that when an amendment is passed by 2/3 majority in the House and Senate and then ¾ of the states ratify the amendment it becomes part of the United States Constitution. People may not realize that our state legislatures have this power as well. States can call a special meeting, Article V Convention but to this ¾ of the state legislatures need to pass a resolution similar to HJR32. The first step to get this resolution is to pass HJR32.

Currently there are many House members who have not decided how to vote of this bill. You, the voter, are encouraged to contact your House Representative to vote for this bill. A study has shown that 76% of Americans believe money has become a issue in politics, 70% are frustrated with the federal government, and 86% feel the people do not have any say in the government. However with passing this bill will help you have some say in our government. As of today, 10 states have passed similar bills, but to call this convention, we need a total of 34 states passing similar bills.

To learn more about the Illinois House bill HJR32 you can read the bill at https://openstates.org/il/bills/100th/HJR32. If you need more information on how to contact your Illinois state representative you can go to this web site and get their number and address: http://ilga.gov/house. In District 111, the state representative is Daniel Beiser, 618-465-5900 located at 528 Henry Street in Alton, IL. To learn more about the Convention of States visit this site at https://www.conventionofstates.com or feel free to contact me, Rodger Jennings. I am the district captain for the COS in Illinois in District 111. My email address rodger.jennings@cosaction.com.

Rodger Jennings

District Captain, District 111

Roxana, IL

