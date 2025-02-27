Letter To The Editor:

ALTON - I am appalled and shocked by the senseless shootings that have recently occurred in the 1200 block of Central Street, incidents that have put the lives of innocent people in jeopardy.

While I am grateful that no one has been hurt or killed during these shootings, we must recognize that this kind of violence cannot be tolerated in our community, and it must stop. These incidents are not random acts of violence; rather, they indicate a troubling trend that undermines the safety and security we cherish in Alton.

This kind of senseless behavior is not a way to resolve conflicts or disputes, and it is imperative that we come together as a community to stand against it. I want to assure our residents that the Alton Police Department will use every resource at their disposal to bring these offenders to justice. We are committed to the safety of all residents and visitors who come to Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

We will not rest until those responsible for these crimes are apprehended and held accountable. I urge anyone with information regarding these incidents to come forward and assist the Alton Police Department.

Your cooperation is vital in solving these crimes and ensuring that our community remains safe. We must work together to create an environment where violence has no place. Let us turn our collective shock and outrage into action and commitment to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for everyone who lives, works, and plays in Alton. Violence, in any form, is unacceptable in our community or any community.

Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter.

Mayor David Goins

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: