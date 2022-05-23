EDWARDSVILLE - Opera Edwardsville (OE) celebrates a milestone year by presenting a 5th Anniversary Season that includes a free opera for kids, a free outdoor concert at Edwardsville City Park, its signature ticketed December concert (Presented by the SIUE Arts & Issues Series), and its popular series "The 12 Days of Opera Edwardsville" shared online throughout December free of charge. Details below.

Community Impact in the past 4 years: Alongside world-class performances, OE has developed a portfolio of education and outreach programs that have reached 5,000+ grade-schoolers through an annual opera for kids, 300+ high school and college students through masterclasses, a triumphant concert for the community at Edwardsville City Park in 2021, and 80,000+ viewers through free performances shared online.

In celebration of continued growth, OE is excited to announce the appointment of pianist Joseph Welch as the company's first Artist-in-Residence. recognizes the immense talent of Welch with this new season-long designation, which has been underwritten by an anonymous donor.

Support: The generosity of donors and sponsors enables 3 of the 4 programs in OE's 5th Anniversary Season to be presented free of charge. To support cultural enrichment and arts education, become a sponsor or donor with exciting benefits: www.operaedwardsville.org/donate. OE is a registered 501(c)(3) and donations are tax-deductible.

2022: 5th ANNIVERSARY SEASON I

Opera for kids: GOLDILOCKS and the THREE SINGING BEARS

July 9, 2022, I Edwardsville PublicLibrary at 10 am Free opera for kids and families

Article continues after sponsor message

OPERA EDWARDSVILLE at EDWARDSVILLE CITY PARK

September 30, 2022, I Edwardsville City Park at 7:30 pm Free outdoor community concert

OPERA EDWARDSVILLE at DUNHAM HALL

December 3, 2022, Dunham Hall at 7:30 pm

SIUE Arts & Issues presents OE's signature ticketed holiday event

The 12 DAYS of OPERA EDWARDSVILLE

December 12-23, 2022

Free digital series released online daily

More like this: