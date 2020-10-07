EDWARDSVILLE, IL— In a new plan for its 2020 season, Opera Edwardsville (OE) will pivot to an all-virtual season, featuring two filmed performances that will be presented online. Now in its third season, OE will continue the company’s commitment to serving the community through cultural enrichment and arts education.

To create this two-piece virtual season, Opera Edwardsville has partnered with Once Films, a St. Louis-based video production company. Noteworthy films include projects for the Arch, the Muny, Forest Park, Jazz St. Louis, and many more.

OE will present an opera for kids, The Three Little Pigs , a film that will be presented as a free stream on and after November 6, 2020, at www.operaedwardsville.org . The magic of theater meets the music of Mozart in this fun and engaging operatic adaptation of The Three Little Pigs.

The production features student singers from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s music department. Presented as a virtual field trip to the opera, the film will be accompanied by educational materials, a virtual learning map, and fun activities that have been prepared by the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s music education department. This filmed production follows the success of OE’s 2019 tour of Pinocchio, an operatic adaptation that was performed at area schools, reaching more than 1,500 children.

The production and filming of The Three Little Pigs is generously sponsored by the Edwardsville Rotary Club. Presented in partnership with Once Films, the City Museum, Wildey Theatre, the Edwardsville Public Library, the SIUE Arts & Issues Series, and the Edwardsville Children's Museum.

On December 18, 2020, OE presents its third annual Christmas at the Wildey as a special holiday broadcast, filmed on the stage of the historic Wildey Theatre. The performance will feature world-class talent alongside Grammy-winning soprano and OE Artistic Advisor, Christine Brewer. Sponsored by Lewis Rice, Stifel, and OE's 2020 Sponsors. Presented in partnership with Once Films and the Wildey Theatre.

