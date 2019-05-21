GRAFTON - This weekend, Raging Rivers WaterPark will open for its 30th season continuing to provide families from across the region with unbeatable prices, endless excitement and memories, and cool waters during the hot Midwest summer days. Located along the scenic Great River Road in Grafton, the 28-acre waterpark will open Saturday, May 25 – Monday, May 27 from 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day, before opening daily on Saturday, June 1.

Since opening in 1990, Raging Rivers WaterPark has become a go-to summer destination offering entertainment enjoyable for individuals of all ages. When visiting the park, guests have the option of testing out one or all of the six distinctly different slides (Cascade Body Flumes, Runaway Rafts, Shark Slide Flume and Swirlpools), relaxing in an endless river, catching the waves in the massive wavepool, or chilling out in rentable cabanas, party areas and more. Two additional water areas specifically dedicated to little ones include Itty Bitty Surf City and Tree House Harbor.

“Our team is excited to welcome families and friends to the park as they help us celebrate our 30th season. No matter if they too are returning for their 30th season to expand on memories, or coming out for the first time to make new summer memories we look forward to making each visitor’s experience one to last,” stated Donna Morgan, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark.

In honor of the park’s 30th season, 30 cents of every full-priced ticket sold through July 25 will be donated to Toys for Tots. Furthermore, Raging Rivers WaterPark is planning to host a Reunion Weekend at the end of August for anyone who has worked at the park over the past 30 seasons. More details will be available on the park’s website.

Raging Rivers WaterPark’s season runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Admission is $21.95 for guests under 48 inches tall and senior citizens ages 60 and older, $25.95 for guests over 48 inches tall and free for children two years and younger. Arrive after 3 p.m. and save $5 on the price of each ticket, or purchase a discounted next day-pass for day two of fun.

For more information and ways to save all summer long, follow Raging Rivers WaterPark on Facebook and Instagram and sign up for Raging Rivers Email Club, featuring weekly coupons and more. Additional details about individual season passes, cabana rentals, company partnership discounts, group and party packages, and operating hours throughout the summer can be found by visiting www.RagingRivers.com or calling 618.786.2345.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction has catered to millions of visitors over the years. Raging Rivers WaterPark is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill.; for more information call (618) 786-2345, or visit www.ragingriver.com.

