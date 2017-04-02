(Busch Stadium) The pep rally is already underway downtown as the St. Louis Cardinals prepare to open the 2017 season against the Chicago Cubs tonight. First pitch is set for 7:35pm and will be telecast on ESPN.

Gates for Busch Stadium will open at 5:05pm today and the Homers for Health Ball Relay will be completed on the mound by Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter at 6:30pm.

The Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to circle the track at 6:45pm with the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famers and 2017 team to follow.

The service men and women of Fort Leonard Wood will provide the Color Guard and American Flag in centerfield and the National Anthem will be performed by Ingrid Berry, daughter of the late Chuck Berry.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by John Tudor to Tim McCarver to help celebrate the 1987 National League Championship and 1967 World Championship anniversaries this season.

ROSTER OFFICIALLY SET

–Though the roster has been largely decided and discussed over the last few days through their series of options and injury moves, the St. Louis Cardinals have now officially turned in their 25-man roster to start the 2017 season.

PITCHERS (12): Matt Bowman-RHP, Jonathan Broxton-RHP, Brett Cecil-LHP, Mike Leake-RHP, Lance Lynn-RHP, Carlos Martinez-RHP, Seung Hwan Oh-RHP, Kevin Siegrist-LHP, Miguel Socolovich-RHP, Sam Tuivailala-RHP, Michael Wacha-RHP, Adam Wainwright-RHP;

CATCHERS (2): Eric Fryer, Yadier Molina;

INFIELDERS (7): Matt Adams, Matt Carpenter, Aledmys Diaz, Greg Garcia, Jedd Gyorko, Jhonny Peralta, Kolten Wong;

OUTFIELDERS (4): Dexter Fowler, Randal Grichuk, Jose Martinez, Stephen Piscotty.

DISABLED LIST (5): Zach Duke-LHP (60-day, left elbow), John Gant-RHP (10-day, groin), Tyler Lyons-LHP (10-day, right knee), Trevor Rosenthal-RHP (10-day, right lat), Alex Reyes-RHP (10-day, right elbow).

photo credit: STLBaseballWeekly.com