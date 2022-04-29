ALTON – The 2022 season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market will begin on Saturday, May 7th in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Downtown Alton, Illinois. The market will be in session, rain or shine, every Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until Noon through Oct 15th.

Shoppers will find a wide selection of locally-grown seasonal fruit and vegetables including heirloom varieties and organically grown crops, along with grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, farm fresh eggs, local honey, hot and iced coffee, fresh bread and other baked goods. In addition, fresh cut flowers, potted plants, and a large assortment of hand-crafted artwork such as pottery, stained glass, soap, candles, and woodworking items will be sold.

Live entertainment, artist demonstrations and other special activities have been scheduled every week. Opening day will feature live music from Justin Jagler. On May 14th there will be a Tailgate Sale in the adjacent parking lot where anything goes, like a big community yard sale. Plus, the University of Illinois Extension will offer recipes and more as part of their “Eat. Move. Save.” program. On May 21st stop by “Brews & Brunch” in the adjacent parking lot, where you can pick up a tasty beverage from The Old Bakery Beer Company and hot breakfast items. On May 28th check out the amazing 16-foot Kooliverse Kaleidoscope, and join Junior League of Greater Alton for some active activities—jump rope, hula hoops, hopscotch, and more. To receive reminders for what produce is in season as well as upcoming entertainment and activities, follow: Facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year marks the 30th season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market, organized by Alton Main Street as part of the organization’s efforts to revitalize the Downtown Alton historic district.

Complimentary booth space is available for non-profit organizations, and any vendor up to 18 years of age young receives their first week free to encourage our youth to try their hand as an entrepreneur.

Alton Main Street has received a LinkUP Illinois grant to improve access to healthy food. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are accepted by most vendors, and recipients can receive a dollar for dollar match up to $25.00 every time they swipe. Simply visit the information booth to use your card and double your buying power for fresh fruits and vegetables.

At the Markets, any products that are handmade by the vendor or homegrown within a 50-mile radius are welcome to be sold. New vendors are welcome; registration fees are $12.00 per week, and discounted seasonal rates are also available. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor is encouraged to visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com for full details and to register.

Alton Main Street – engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity.

More like this: