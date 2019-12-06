ALTON/EAST ALTON - Atlantis Pools is now in the process of a move to Eastgate Shopping Center in East Alton. One of Atlantis Pools owners Doc Halliday said rehab is going on in the new location for his business and he hopes to open sometime next week.

Halliday confirmed that Planet Fitness will open a new location in his old facility at 3000 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

“Eastgate is exploding with some nice stores,” said Doc Halliday, one of the Atlantis Pools owners. “Todd Kennedy has done a great job there. The locations for the stores are top-notch with the renovations. We will have a brand new store with electrical, heating, painting and new offices. We have such good people and we are looking forward to being at Eastgate. We think we will produce some of the largest sales tax for East Alton. We will be at the old Aldi’s location right on the end.”

Halliday said he thought Planet Fitness would fit well in the old Atlantis location at 3000 Homer Adams Parkway.

“I believe they are going to completely remodel that location,” he said of the Homer Adams Parkway spot.

