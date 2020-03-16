As your elected and appointed officials, we have all sworn an oath to keep the safety and well-being of this community foremost. With the advent of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, we now face a new threat to public health that cannot be seen, heard, or felt – at least not in the traditional sense we have previously encountered.

COVID-19 is similar to previous viral outbreaks in the way it is spread; however, the medical implications are vastly different from previous outbreaks. Most who do contract the virus will have only mild symptoms, if any at all. Those infected in this way are more of a threat to others because of the high risk of unknowingly spreading the virus. The more it spreads, the more likely it will infect someone you know and love, someone who does not have the capacity to fight off its effects. This can lead to critical illness, and could in fact overrun the community’s medical infrastructure if left unchecked.

In the midst of this crisis, we believe the City has a responsibility for the continuity of government so that we can be here when you need us most. We must demonstrate an informed and measured response, setting an example for the rest of the community. Our response needs to be tailored to the specific threat to our City, based upon facts, reports and recommendations as they become available. We are committed to provide the best service and best information to you through local, county, state, national and international resources.

City staff and elected officials have been working on appropriate measures:

Edwardsville public meetings have been moved to the auditorium of the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., at least through April.

Everyone attending meetings is subject to a thermal temperature check and will be asked to wash their hands.

The Wildey Theatre was chosen because it provides for adequate social distancing, both for officials and the general public.

The Wildey also provides larger restrooms for thorough handwashing.

- Edwardsville Fire Chief Rick Welle.

These elements of health monitoring, social distancing and hand washing are the pillars that will support the overall effort to hold down the spread of the coronavirus.

