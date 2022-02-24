BETHALTO - Children and their parents are invited to experience the quality Christian education at Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, Illinois.

The original date for the Open House has been moved from February 24 to March 10 due to possible severe weather conditions.

For students entering Kindergarten in Fall 2022: Kindergarten Preview meetings for children and their parents on Thursday, March 10, 4 to 7 p.m., in the Kindergarten classrooms at the school, 625 Church Dr., Bethalto. A special presentation by the teachers begins every half hour during the evening (4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.). No sign-ups are required.

For children, ages 3 or 4, entering Preschool in Fall 2022: Preschool Open House for children and their parents on Thursday, March 10, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at 625 Church Dr., Bethalto. Enjoy fun crafts and games, meet the teachers, see the classrooms, and learn more about Preschool at Zion Bethalto.

Zion Bethalto is hosting these special events to answer questions and provide information. Enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year opens on March 10. Education choices are important for children of all ages, and Zion Bethalto is committed to helping parents make the best choices for their children.

Enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year opens to the community on Thursday, March 10, 2022. For more information or to register your student in Preschool or Grades Kindergarten through 8 at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto, go to http://zlsbethalto.org. Contact Zion Lutheran School directly at 618-377-5507 or schooloffice@zionbethalto.org

Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, Illinois provides a Christ-centered approach to life and learning for students and their families. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, Zion Bethalto received the “Best Local Private School” award, as voted by Riverbend area residents and recognized by The Alton Telegraph. Since 1962, the school has excelled in its safe, nurturing environment and commitment to academic excellence. Today, students in Preschool through Grade 8 enjoy a variety of opportunities to grow in their love for learning and love of Jesus. Conveniently located in Bethalto, the school welcomes all who desire a quality Christian education.

