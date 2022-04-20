GLEN CARBON - Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging and Wellness is encouraging people to kick off spring with some tips and tricks to get your body healthy and ready for summer. As the medical spa’s Director of Wellness and Nutrition, Robert Wise, D.C. has more than two decades of experience with nutritional counseling. Dr. Wise said around this time of year, he sees an increase in patients interested in new ways to lose weight before summer.

“There are so many different plans and ways people can approach weight loss and all of the options can be overwhelming,” said Dr. Wise. “Getting expert help can help people find a plan that works for them quicker. We often see people struggling with weight loss because the diets and exercise that used to work for them at age 25, are no longer working for them at 35.”

Dr. Wise said their weight loss plans center around an option called Ideal Protein. It is a low-fat, low-carb, ketogenic diet that helps people get to their goal weight. Dr. Wise said Ideal Protein addresses weight issues by focusing on losing fat and not muscle. He said this weight loss plan provides a path to create a more sustainable, healthy lifestyle people can utilize the rest of their lives.

“Ideal protein is great because it meets people where they are and can be customized based on your tastes and schedule,” said Dr. Wise. “I've been guiding people through weight loss and nutrition for a long time and Ideal Protein works the best out of all diets and wellness plans I've seen throughout my career. People will see results with this program.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Kristen Jacobs, owner of Ooh La La Spa Anti-Aging and Wellness, said one of the unique aspects of their business is their combined expertise in weight loss and aesthetic services.

“The beautiful thing about our practice is that we are able to offer services to help people achieve their ideal weight, and then feel good about themselves once they get there,” said Dr. Jacobs. “A great example of that is a service called CoolSculpting, which uses controlled cooling to permanently eliminate stubborn fat safely and effectively, without surgery or downtime. It’s the only FDA-cleared procedure of its kind and we’ve seen great success with it.”

Dr. Wise is a chiropractor with over 20 years of experience running a wellness practice. He is the wellness center director, nutrition coordinator, and oversees the business operations. He also heads the Ideal Protein program and enjoys working closely with his wife and owner of Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness, Dr. Kristen Jacobs. To learn more, visit kristenjacobs.com/ideal-protein or call (618) 248-4212.

About Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness:

Headquartered in Glen Carbon, Ill., Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness is the number one medical spa in the St. Louis Metro East and the top provider of injectables in the metropolitan area. Kristen M. Jacobs, M.D., Robert L. Wise, D.C. and their team offer an extensive line of state-of-the-art aesthetic medicine procedures based on the SCIN philosophy – skincare, collagen stimulation, injectables, and nutrition – as well as body and wellness services. Dr. Jacobs is also an Allergan Medical Institute faculty member, trainer and speaker. She is one of only a handful of select, certified trainers for Allergan (a world leader in medical aesthetics). To learn more, visit www.kristenjacobs.com.

More like this: