Unemployment rate drops in most metro areas

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

CHICAGO – Unemployment rates were down over-the-year in all but one of Illinois’s metro areas and down in all but two of Illinois’s counties. Nine of the metro areas had increases in nonfarm jobs and five reported declines, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

“While the job gains in the northeastern corner of the state show some signs of recovery, the rate of job growth remains well below the national average,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “There are pockets of modest job growth Downstate, but we’ve yet to see any sustainable trends.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in nine metro areas, with the largest increases in: Kankakee (+2.7 percent, +1,200), Lake/Kenosha (+1.6

percent, +6,700), and Springfield (+1.2 percent, +1,400). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.7 percent or +24,600). Illinois businesses lost jobs in five metro areas including Danville (-2.4 percent, -700), Rockford (-1.0 percent, -1,500), and Decatur (-0.6 percent, -300).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Government (10 of 14), Mining and Construction (nine of 14), Professional and Business Services (nine of 14), and Educational and Health Services (nine of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares May 2017 with May 2016. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4.3 percent in May 2017 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in May 2017 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – May 2017

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.9 percent in May 2017 from 4.5 percent in May 2016. The last time the May rate was equal to or lower than the current rate was in 2001 when it was 3.8 percent. For the month of May 2017, the estimated number of unemployed people in the labor force was 17,600.

Total nonfarm employment increased +6,700 compared to May 2016. Professional-Business Services (+5,900), Manufacturing (+1,600), and Government (+900) sectors reported the largest payroll gains. The Leisure-Hospitality (-2,400) and Retail Trade (-500) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago.

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.1 percent in May 2017 from 5.4 percent in May 2016. The May 2017 unemployment rate of 4.2 percent is the lowest May unemployment rate on record. For the month of May 2017, the estimated number of unemployed people in the labor force was 153,900.

Total nonfarm employment increased +24,600 compared to May 2016. Financial Activities (+8,800), Educational-Health Services (+8,300), and Professional-Business Services (+5,100) reported the largest payroll gains. The Retail Trade (-3,900), Manufacturing (-2,500), and Wholesale Trade (-1,200) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one yearago.

Elgin, IL Metro Division

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.3 percent in May 2017 from 4.8 percent in May 2016. The last time the May rate was equal to or lower than the current rate was in 2007 when it was 4.1 percent. For the month of May 2017, the estimated number of unemployed people in the labor force was 13,700.

Total nonfarm employment decreased-100compared to May 2016. Professional-Business Services (-1,000), Retail Trade (-800), and Manufacturing (-400) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. Government (+900),Educational-HealthServices(+800),Leisure-

Hospitality (+300) and Information (+300) reported payroll gains.

