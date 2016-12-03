EDWARDSVILLE – Rachel Pranger reached a milestone achievement with her first score of the 2016-17 girls basketball season.

Pranger topped the 1,000 career points milestone when the Tigers opened up the Springfield Southeast Tournament over Thanksgiving weekend.

Pranger, a junior, gave credit to her teammates for helping her reach the milestone. “It was just another point,” Pranger said of reaching 1,000 points. “My teammates helped me out throughout the whole thing; it’s because of them, I wouldn’t be here.”

Scoring 1,000 points wasn’t something Pranger had set out to do when she started her high school career in the 2014-15 season. “We’ve been doing well the past few years,” Pranger said. “We hopefully will continue to do well this year and it just worked out.

“Our defense is going to get better as the season goes on, which will help us out, and we just want to have a successful season.”

As far as the tough parts of the Tigers’ season this year, Pranger said “every game is going to be a tough game. Our conference is really good, so every night we’re going to have to work as hard as we can.”

The Tigers return to action Tuesday night at Belleville East, then host Belleville West Thursday night and Normal Community in a Dec. 10 afternoon game.

