EDWARDSVILLE - Ultimate Gaming Championship (UGC), the leading esports events company, is proud to announce its partnership with Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIUC) to launch the Motorsports Gaming League (MGL), a competitive video game racing league designed to foster competition in high schools and colleges globally.

The MGL will commence officially with Forza Motorsport 7 in Spring 2020 with a minimum of $2,400 USD in scholarships and awards available to winning competitors for its opening season.

The MGL will operate annually in two seasons, each spanning eight weeks during the Fall and Spring semesters. The league will launch with Forza Motorsport 7 as its flagship title, while other racing games will be considered for the league at a later time based on interest and demand. The MGL will feature three divisions of play focused on high schools, colleges, and an open amatuer circuit. On March 31, the MGL will debut with its Preseason Trial, an open season available to all players preluding its official launch in the Fall. UGC will host a live event in Summer 2020 at SIUC’s campus to raise awareness about the league. UGC will operate and manage all areas of the league’s competitive systems including setup, matchmaking, broadcast, and platform support. The racing league will be played online, exclusively on UGC’s competitive gaming platform, UGC Esports.

“The Motorsports Gaming League represents a unique opportunity for UGC to expand into a passionate community of racing gamers as well as educate school administrators and develop esports programs at high schools and universities around the country.” says Matt Jackson, CEO & Founder of Ultimate Gaming Championship and SIU Carbondale alumnus.

The SIU Department of Automotive Technology will solicit its expertise in motorsports including, but not limited to, design, function, and marketing of the league to other schools. Individuals from both SIU Automotive and UGC will serve on the executive board of the league to manage its day-to-day operations, tournament standards, and overall growth and direction.

“Esports racing brings the action-packed thrill of motorsports directly to the individual racer. Racers of all ages and skills have the opportunity to experience the excitement of competition as they challenge themselves against others on various tracks in the motorsports industry. Pushing themselves and their vehicle to maximum performance could net them one of the many awards and prizes available.” says Michael B. Behrmann, Associate Dean, College of Applied Sciences and Arts. As part of the agreement, SIU Automotive and UGC will work together to consult educational institutions interested in joining the MGL and starting its own esports club. This will include full-service consulting on equipment requirements, local business fundraising strategies, managing players, and locating scholarship opportunities. Additionally, UGC will outfit one high school or university with its very own team kits by participating in its MGL social campaign on Facebook. Entry into the Motorsports Gaming League ranges from $20 for the Preseason Trials and $60 for the 2020-2021 Season. Learn how to participate in the Motorsports Gaming League by visiting: https://www.ugcevents.gg/mgl CONTACT: Cody Luongo, mobile: +1 (203) 947-1936, cody@ugc.gg

About Ultimate Gaming Championship: Since 2004, Ultimate Gaming Championship (UGC) has set out on distinguishing itself as the world’s most experiential esports events company. Through the company’s creative vision, UGC has evolved into a full-service esports brand providing live tournaments, an online competitive gaming platform, and dynamic content engine. About Southern Illinois University Carbondale Department of Automotive Technology: The Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIUC) Department of Automotive Technology is considered one of the nation’s premier automotive technology programs. Its unique four year Baccalaureate Degree is known industry wide for the sustained development of high quality graduates and leaders of the automotive, truck, diesel, and related industries. In school, students are involved in various motorsports teams to fuel their passion of learning. About Southern Illinois University

