ALTON - Witnesses claim an accident near Homer Adams Parkway last night involved at least one person who was reported to be on a motorcycle.



While the Alton Police Department cannot confirm that at this time, Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons confirmed the department responded to the scene of an accident at approximately 9:15 p.m., which led to one individual being taken to the hospital. Simmons could not confirm a motorcycle was involved, nor could he comment regarding the hospital to which the person was taken, nor did he say how the person was transported.

Article continues after sponsor message

The condition of that person is also unknown at this time. Simmons said the accident report has not been completed, and he did not expect to be able to release any more information as of today.

More like this: