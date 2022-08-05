ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross shelter in East St. Louis closed at 10 a.m. today (Friday). The individuals staying at the shelter at Mason Clark Middle School 5510 State St. have found other places to stay. One individual stayed there last night. The shelter at St. Vincent Community Center, 7335 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Louis, MO, remains open. Twelve individuals stayed there last night.

The American Red Cross provided a shelter for a total of 13 people, Thursday night, impacted by recent flooding in the St. Louis area. Since opening a shelter in the metro on Tuesday, July 26, the Red Cross has provided for a total of 217 overnight stays.

Multi-Agency Resource Centers are available to anyone impacted by recent floods. These centers (MARCs) are “one-stop shops” for people needing assistance to recover from flooding.

The Red Cross and partner agencies registered and assisted:

800 people representing 279 families at Tuesday’s MARC in Wentzville, MO.

821 people representing 323 families at Wednesday’s MARC in Florissant, MO.

1,376 people representing 527 families at Thursday’s MARC in University City, MO.

MARC Locations:

Fri. August 5, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friendly Temple, 5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130

MO 63130 Saturday. August 6, 10 a .m. to 5 p.m., Friendly Temple, 5515 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130

MO 63130 Saturday, August 6, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., East St. Louis High School, 4901 State St., East St. Louis , IL - United Way is coordinating with partner agencies including city, county and state officials.

, IL - United Way is coordinating with partner agencies including city, county and state officials. Sunday, August 7, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East St. Louis High School, 4901 State St., East St. Louis, IL - United Way is coordinating with partner agencies including city, county and state officials.

Representatives from state government, non-profit and religious-affiliated/ faith-based disaster relief organizations will be on hand. Individuals and families applying for assistance are required to bring identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies.

In addition to other resources, the Red Cross will provide flood clean up supplies at the Multi-Agency Resource Centers to include cleanup kits (5 gallon buckets with cleaning cloths, brushes and other items), rakes, shoves, gloves, trash bags and plastic containers.

What to bring to a shelter:

Anyone needing a place during the day or overnight may stop in to the Red Cross shelter for water, snacks, food and to get information. Items to bring to a shelter include clothing for a few days, bedding, toiletries, essential medication, and items for your children. For shelter information, visit redcross.org/shelter, download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

Disaster Mental Health Support:

You can contact the Disaster Distress Helpline for free if you need to talk to someone. Call or text 1-800-985-5990.

How the public can help:

During and after disasters, cash donations enable the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation donate online at www.redcross.org. Individuals can also sign up to become a volunteer for future disaster at www.redcross.org/volunteer.

