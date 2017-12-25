JERSEYVILLE - Steve Pegram is a man who not only inspires people with his food collections with his Got Faith organization each year, but he is also is one of the area’s most faithful Santa helpers.

Pegram said he loves putting on the Santa Claus outfit and bringing joy to children.

“You don’t have to wear a red suit to make a difference in the world,” he said. “People should be joyful and happy all year long, not just at Christmas.”

Pegram helps coordinate a large yard sale each year the first weekend of August for Got Faith and last year collected more than 9,000 cans of food for the less fortunate. The big collection helps fill up the food pantries for a period of time each year.

Pegram has always volunteered his time as Santa Claus in schools and the community and was recognized at the Jerseyville City Council for his efforts as an official Santa's helper.

Got Faith is one of Pegram’s passions. It is a local faith-based interdenominational 501-C-3-E non-profit organization with a primary mission to feed and inspire the hungry.

“Got Faith has been around for about 10 years,” Pegram said. “These businesses in my opinion just get bombarded with people coming in with donations. For this program, it is our way of saying thank you to the businesses. There were 62 Jersey County stores involved last year on our Got Faith Weekend in May.”

Pegram said his hope is to try to make a difference in society.

“I try to just show by example and help feed and inspire the hungry," he said. "I get a lot of satisfaction out of being one of Santa’s helpers. Many wonder with my blue eyes and beard if I am the real Santa, I tell them I am one of Santa’s helpers."

