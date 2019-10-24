EAST ALTON - One Nation Nutrition opened on Sept. 24, 2019, in East Alton at the newly renovated Eastgate Plaza.

One Nation Nutrition helps everyone with their health and wellness needs. They offer what they describe as "the best supplements and CBD products around."

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, One Nation Nutrition is having its grand opening. One Nation Nutrition will have free food, drinks, samples and giveaways along with a ton of vendors in attendance.

Also 2018 Mr. Olympia champion Brandon Hendrickson will be present along with other top pro competitors.

"Everyone who walks through our doors is treated like family. We don’t believe there is a one size fits all," Daniel Wood, the owner said. "Everyone has different needs and we will work with you to get you the right products."

The business is a family-owned venture. Daniel has been married for over 20 years and has eight children. His manger is Rob Waters and he is a certified nutritionist.

