SOUTH ROXANA - One motorcyclist was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with injuries Sunday afternoon after a motorcycle crash.

The injuries were caused by a collision at Madison Ave. and Rte. 111 around 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Traffic was closed so that the South Roxana Police Department could investigate the traffic crash.

Roxana and South Roxana Fire Department and South Roxana, Roxana, Hartford and Wood River Police Department were on scene along with Alton Memorial Ambulance.

Arch Medical Helicopter landed at Mike’s Inc to transport the victim.

No more information has been released at this time.

