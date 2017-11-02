ALTON - One person was taken to a nearby hospital following a traffic crash just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

A maroon Nissan Versa was exiting Harris onto College in Alton when it was involved in a collision with a white paneled work van. An Alton Police officer on the scene said the person transported to a nearby hospital was not suffering from life-threatening injuries immediately following the accident.

Both cars were towed from the scene by Fred's Towing, and traffic returned to normal on College Avenue by approximately 1:30 p.m.