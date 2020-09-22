ALTON - One person was injured in a crash at 20th Street and Alby Street in Alton around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department Rescue quickly responded. One person was placed on a backboard and immediately transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Two vehicles collided in the crash. Both vehicles encountered heavy damage. One of the vehicles was a Corvette.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

