ALTON - One person was injured in a crash at 20th Street and Alby Street in Alton around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department Rescue quickly responded. One person was placed on a backboard and immediately transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Two vehicles collided in the crash. Both vehicles encountered heavy damage. One of the vehicles was a Corvette.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Belleville, Cottage Hills, Granite City, More Local Residents Face Stolen Vehicle Charges
Jul 24, 2025
Emergency Crews Respond to East Alton Traffic Accident
Jul 24, 2025
Alton Police: Security Measures In Place For Mudd Alton Event On Aug. 2, 2025
Aug 2, 2025
Drivers Injured Following Crash Involving Police Vehicle and SUV
4 days ago
Stolen Vehicle Cases Involve Alton, Cottage Hills, Pontoon Beach Residents
May 21, 2025

 