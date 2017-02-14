COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police District 11 in Collinsville reported a single-vehicle, single-occupant crash today on Illinois Route 140 eastbound at Legion, just outside of Carpenter.

Carpenter is a city located just north of Edwardsville on Illinois Route 140 and is located in the Township of Hamel.

The 17-year-old driver was flown out by a medical helicopter to an area hospital. The Ford F350 pickup truck crashed through the guard rail, then landed off the road and was seriously damaged in the crash.

Article continues after sponsor message