One injured in single crash near Carpenter, driver flown out by medical helicopter
COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police District 11 in Collinsville reported a single-vehicle, single-occupant crash today on Illinois Route 140 eastbound at Legion, just outside of Carpenter.
Carpenter is a city located just north of Edwardsville on Illinois Route 140 and is located in the Township of Hamel.
The 17-year-old driver was flown out by a medical helicopter to an area hospital. The Ford F350 pickup truck crashed through the guard rail, then landed off the road and was seriously damaged in the crash.