ALTON - One man was sent to Alton Memorial Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the junction of Highway 140 and Landmarks Boulevard near the Clark Bridge Friday morning.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene just after 11 a.m. Friday after a Maroon Chevrolet Impala LT collided with a GMC delivery truck from Fay's Furniture in East St. Louis. The driver of the Impala was sent by ambulance to Alton Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, firefighters on the scene said. The driver and passenger of the delivery truck did not sustain any injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time and no names have been released.

Traffic traveling from Landmarks Boulevard. to Highway 140 was blocked until both vehicles could be moved by Fred's Towing. Neither was able to be driven after the collision.

