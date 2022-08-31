BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police responded at approximately noon on Wednesday, August 31, to Kickapoo Village Mobile Home Park in the 700 block of South Moreland Road, in reference to a male subject who had been shot.

Police from multiple agencies responded along with the Bethalto Fire Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance.

Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said the male victim was taken to an area hospital for care and treatment. Chief Dixon said the man was in "stable" medical condition when transported.

"The suspect was taken into custody," he said. "The scene and surrounding areas are secure."

