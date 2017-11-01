ROXANA - While Alton enjoyed a peaceful Halloween evening, Roxana Police responded to a stabbing.

According to a release from Roxana Police Chief William Cunningham, the Roxana Fire and Police Departments responded to a call for a man down at the corner of Chaffer Ave. and E. Third St. Tuesday night. The man had non-life-threatening injuries across his head and arms, which he presented to authorities upon their arrival.

After an initial investigation, the release said officers went to a nearby apartment where they located a person of interest and took that person into custody. He also stated authorities have likely found the location in which those injuries occurred.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the incident is still under investigation by the Roxana Police Department.

This stabbing does not seem to be related to an Oct. 29 stabbing at a Halloween party in Alton at this time.

