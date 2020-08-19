Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - One suspect is in custody after being tasered following a police chase that ended after the suspect struck a parked car and tried to flee on foot Tuesday night at the intersection of Brown Street and Worden Avenue.

The Alton Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle after the suspect had a felony warrant, the suspect fled and after a brief police pursuit, the suspect crashed his black SUV into a parked car at the intersection of Brown Street and Worden Avenue. The suspect then tried to flee on foot but was tased and was taken into custody.

Alton Fire Department was called to the scene to remove the taser probes and check the suspect for injuries. No injuries were reported and the suspect was transported to the Alton jail.

