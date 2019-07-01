WEST ALTON - One fatality has been confirmed by the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop C, following an early morning crash.

Article continues after sponsor message

The three-vehicle crash occurred at 6:25 a.m. on 367, just north of Lindbergh Boulevard.

There were serious injuries as well as one fatality. No names have been released due to the family of the victim not yet been notified.

The crash closed the Clark Bridge from the time of the incident until just after 11 a.m., causing rampant traffic issues for commuters.