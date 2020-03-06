GRAFTON -The Ilinois State Police provided a preliminary report on the traffic crash that occurred at 11:09 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, on Illinois Route 100, approximately 2 miles east of Grafton.

This was the ISP report:

WHAT: One Person Fatality Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 100 approximately 2 miles east of Grafton

WHEN: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:09 p.m.

UNIT #1: 2003 Ford Taurus

OCCUPANT UNIT #1: Tristan Z. Terpening, Age 20, Godfrey, IL – Life-Threatening Injuries.

OCCUPANT UNIT #1: Allison A. Watson, Age 22, Bethalto, IL —Deceased.

OCCUPANT UNIT #1: Alexander D. Radcliff, Age 18, Bethalto, IL – Life-Threatening Injuries.

PRELIMINARY:

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Troopers responded to investigate a single-vehicle fatal traffic crash on Illinois 100, approximately 2 miles east of Grafton,
Illinois, Jersey County. On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at approximately 11:09
P.M., a Ford Taurus was traveling westbound when it left the roadway, struck the
river bluff, and overturned multiple times. All three occupants within the Ford
were ejected resulting in one fatality and two life-threatening injuries.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and Illinois State Police Zone 6.

Investigations are actively continuing the investigation. No further information is
available at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

