ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives are currently investigating an apartment fire in the 1300 block of Prospect Village Lane of the West County Precinct which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On Monday, January 10, 2022 at approximately 2:45 A.M., St. Louis County Police officers from the West County Precinct responded to a call for service for a residential apartment fire in the 1300 block of Prospect Village Lane. Responding officers observed the apartment fully engulfed in flames with heavy smoke coming from the residence. Officers were unable to attempt entry due to the apartment being fully engulfed with flames and smoke.

The other apartments in the building were evacuated. No other injuries were reported.

Responding fire personnel located an adult male inside the apartment.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental at this time. The investigation is active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

