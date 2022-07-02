ST. JACOB - A small plane crashed at the edge of a field near Keck Road in St. Jacob, IL., on Saturday. There was one fatality in the crash, and one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, law enforcement said.

The co-pilot died in the crash and the pilot was taken to the hospital from the scene. The plane crash was near St. Louis Metro East/Shafer Field. Police said the small plane lost altitude and crashed.

Illinois State Police was handling the investigation of the plane crash and the Madison County Sheriff's Office was assisting.

The Madison County Coroner's Office has been called to the scene.

More to come.

