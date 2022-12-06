WOOD RIVER - A worker was killed and another was injured after a crane overturned and crashed to the ground at Wood Refinery - Phillips 66 - Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Phillips 66 spokeswoman Melissa Erker said the crane overturned at the company's Wood River Refinery at around 10:45 Tuesday morning.

Erker said the injured employee was transported to an area hospital for treatment but did not elaborate on the injuries.

Erker said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident with refinery officials. The names of those involved in the accident have not been released.

