SPRINGFIELD – In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023.

The One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA) gives workers the right to a day of rest every workweek and breaks for meals or rest during daily work shifts. Changes to ODRISA under Public Act 102-0828 and Public Act 102-1012 taking effect on January 1st include:

• New meal and rest break requirements: Requires employees be given a 20-minute break if working a 12-hour shift or longer, and at least 24 consecutive hours of rest in every consecutive 7-day period, clarifying the day of rest requirements for workers whose schedules don’t align with a Sunday to Saturday calendar week.

• Notice posting requirements: All employers covered by ODRISA must post a notice at the workplace notifying employees of their rights under the Act. IDOL will provide this notice on its website for employers to download and post.

“The One Day Rest in Seven Act is a critical law that protects the wellbeing of workers in our State,” said Jane R. Flanagan, Director of the Illinois Department of Labor. “If employees are being asked to work longer hours by their employer, it is only fair to ensure that these employees also get additional break time.”

IDOL’s Fair Labor Standards Division will hold a 1-hour virtual webinar on the new ODRISA requirements on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., with a Q&A session at the end of the webinar. Employers are encouraged to join the webinar to learn and ask questions about the new requirements taking effect on January 1st to ensure compliance. The webinar will also cover Illinois’ minimum wage increase from $12 to $13, also taking effect on January 1st. To register for the virtual webinar, visit the Registration Page.

More about the new ODRISA requirements taking effect on January 1st here.

