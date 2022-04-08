EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is hosting its first One Day, One SIUE 24-hour day of giving on Thursday, April 21. This event will bring together the entire SIUE community–students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community partners–to raise money for worthwhile causes across the University. The day will culminate with an evening celebration on the SIUE Stratton Quad as the campus lights up red at sunset.

“As we chart our path forward, I invite you to participate in our first One Day, One SIUE 24-hour day of giving,” said Chancellor James T. Minor. “Your generous support in reaching our goal of $350,000 will help SIUE boldly advance in our mission to provide access, opportunity, and educational experiences for all individuals who seek something greater.”

Beginning at midnight on Thursday, April 21, and continuing all day, the community is encouraged to make a gift at siueday.com.

Contributions will support student scholarships, professorships, student programs and organizations, equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and Cougar Athletics.

The evening event will begin with a reception at 6:30 p.m. on the Quad. Attendees are invited to wear SIUE red and enjoy music by the Midnight Piano Band, food, and more. The reception will include the opportunity to meet Chancellor Minor, and One Day, One SIUE chairperson and alumna Lori Patton Davis, PhD.

Coinciding with sunset at 7:45 p.m., campus buildings lining the Quad will light up red in celebration of SIUE. A student glow party will follow at 8 p.m.

The One Day, One SIUE reception and glow party are free to attend, but registration is required by April 21. Visit siueday.com to register and make your gift.

